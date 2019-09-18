|
|
Richard P. Hand
Endicott - Richard P. Hand, 55, from Endicott passed away on Friday, May 31, 2019 at his home in Endwell.
A 1982 graduate from Union Endicott High School, he is predeceased by his wife, Susan Hand of 20 years who passed in 2014, and his mother, Patricia McDonald who passed in May 2019. He is survived by his father, A. Richard Hand (FL), five siblings: Kevin Hand (NY), Anne Marie (Arie) Strobel (PA), David Hand (NY), Karen Hand & sister-in-law, Moira Stuart (IL), and John Hand (FL). He also has six nieces and nephews with the Strobel family.
Richard enjoyed playing the drums and being a member of a band in his late teens and early twenties. He will be remembered for his sense of humor, love of music, being a devoted husband, and a cat lover.
A Graveside Memorial Service will be held for Richard at Calvary Cemetery, Johnson City, on Saturday, September 21st at 11:00 AM.
Please contact Calvary Cemetery for gravesite location.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Sept. 18, 2019