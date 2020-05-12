Richard P. LaPlante
Tioga Center - Richard P. LaPlante, 86, of Tioga Center, NY passed away on May 7, 2020, at Wilson Regional Medical Center after a period of declining health.
He was predeceased by his wife of 62 years, Carole Godfrey LaPlante, two of his sons, Gene E. LaPlante and Daniel G. LaPlante, and his parents, Albert C. and Marion Royce LaPlante. He is survived by his children, Micah M. LaPlante, Matthew C. (Patricia) LaPlante, and Andrea L. Klett, several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, and his devoted caregiver, Ashley Voorhees.
Richard, or "Dickie" as most knew him, was a dairy farmer for most of his life. His wife Carole used to affectionately call him, "a grouchy old farmer". Richard was a United States Army veteran, serving in Germany for two years, from 1954 to 1956. He was also a school bus driver for the Tioga Center School District, and later retired from Lockheed Martin. He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting and fishing at home and in the Adirondacks with his many friends. In his younger years, Richard was a volunteer firefighter and, together with his wife Carole, was also an EMT with the Tioga Center Fire Department. He and Carole were life-long members of the Tioga Center United Methodist Church. His quick wit, his willingness to help anyone with anything, his common sense approach to life, and his wonderful apple pies will be missed by all who knew him.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in honor of Richard to either the Tioga Center Fire Department, P.O. Box 185, Tioga Center, NY 13845 or to the Tioga Center United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 247, Tioga Center, NY 13845. Please share your memories at www.RichardsFH.com
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from May 12 to May 13, 2020.