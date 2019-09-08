|
Richard (Dick) Panicek
Vestal - Richard (Dick) J. Panicek passed away at home unexpectedly on September 5, 2019. He is predeceased by his parents Fred and Anna Panicek and mother-in-law Dorothy Guy. He is survived by his wife of 41 years Debora Panicek, his daughter Kimberly, son in-law Zachary Majka, his father in-law Edmund Guy Sr., and brother in-law Ed Guy Jr. Dick lit up every room he walked into with his smile and joy for kidding around. No one could help but smile when around him. He loved throwing the ball with his faithful companions Tucker and Teddi. Dick worked at Anitec Image for 27 years and retired from SUNY Binghamton where he had many wonderful friends that participated in his many antics. Dick was a very proud Marine serving in Vietnam, who never met a Veteran he didn't stop and thank for their service. He knew every inch of the Susquehanna after spending years on his boat fishing. He looked forward to every Fall taking a trip to drag racing with the guys. His generosity was larger than life; always willing to help anyone. Hopefully the memories will get us through because he surely will be missed. He was an amazing Husband, loving Father, and a great Friend. A special thank you to the Yarrington family that he was very close to.
Calling hours are Monday 3pm-5pm at Allen Memorial Home, 511-513 East Main Street, Endicott. A Military burial will be at Calvary Cemetery on Tuesday at 10 am. The family would like to thank all his friends for all the great times they had with us..
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Sept. 8, 2019