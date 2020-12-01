Richard "Dick" Park
Afton - Dick Park, 77, of Afton, NY died Wednesday, November 18. Son of Arthur Leonard Park and Elizabeth Naomi Newberry Park. Predeceased by his sister Elaine "Teen" Andrews and brother John Park. He is survived by his siblings Thomas "Loy" Park, June Ewing, Arthur Park, Joy Park, step-brother, Thomas (Tom) Zorn; children Kristopher Park (Jill Ashley), Andrew Park; grandchildren Kaelyn Park, Treston Park, Danica Park, Grady Park, Micah Park. As well as many nieces and nephews whom he adored.
Dick was born in Long Beach, CA while his father was serving in the Navy in the South Pacific during WWII. His family soon moved back to the east coast and resided in Nyack, NY. While the majority of Dick's childhood was spent in Nyack, he went on to graduate from Afton Central School in 1961. His father purchased the Central Hotel in Nineveh, NY and they operated it together for many years. He was a serial entrepreneur from then on, owning multiple businesses (seafood, refuse, construction, concrete, etc.). Dick has been recognized by many as a mentor, on both professional and personal levels, and credited with providing significant life lessons. He spent his final years with his family in Santa Barbara, CA enjoying the year round warm weather.
Dick had varying interests and hobbies, all of which called upon his intellect and creativity. He was a motor vehicle enthusiast, having owned numerous cars, trucks and motorcycles. Road trips were his specialty and he drove across the country and back home to Afton, NY countless times. Later in life gardening, pickling, and time in nature were among his favorites. He cherished time with his grandchildren, including the traditions of cooking, family time and music. Dick was a friend to all, and fostered deep relationships with many. His wisdom, love of family and love of life impacted everyone he met and will live on in those he leaves behind. Due to COVID, no services will be held at this time. The family hopes to have a celebration of life for Dick at the family farm next summer in Afton. Condolences may be made to the family at www.legacy.com
.