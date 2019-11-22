|
Richard "Calvin" Singer
Richard "Calvin" Singer 51 died 9/9/19. He is survived by his wife Maggie O'Dell-Singer, his son CJ Singer, his parents Richard and Francis Singer, his brother Marc, step-children James and Casey O'Dell, four grandchildren Kayla and James O'Dell, Cayden Shade and Macy Wheeler, two nieces and his dog Rico he was an avid and faithful New York Giants fan. He served in the US army during desert Storm. He will be eternally missed and loved by his family and friends.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019