Richard "Dick" Stewart
Formerly of Owego, NY - Surrounded by love, Richard "Dick" Stewart, 80, of Johnstown, PA, went to claim his heavenly reward on September 17, Dick was predeceased by his parents, Herman and Helen Stewart; brother, Ronald Stewart; sister, Joyce Farnham. He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth "Betty" Stewart; son and daughter-in-law, Mike and Andrea Stewart; four daughters and sons-in-law, Jeanette and Art Mihill, Barbara Stewart, Sheri and Kim Stewart, Dawn and Jason Bensley; step- son, Ronald Kuenzli; step-daughter Shelly and Mike Mirabile; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; two brothers, Joseph Renda, Donald Stewart; several nieces and nephews. Dick was employed with the Tioga Castings Facilities and was a lifetime Dodger's fan, and loved watching them on television. "Well done, My good and faithful servant." Funeral services will be held on Monday, September 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home, 15 Park St., Owego, NY. Burial will follow in the Riverside Cemetery, Apalachin, NY. The family will receive friends Monday from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. prior to the services at the funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made in Richard Stewart's memory to the , 13 Beech St., Johnson City, NY 13790. Condolences may be made to Dick's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Sept. 19, 2019