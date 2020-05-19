Richard T. Albrechta
1941 - 2020
Richard T. Albrechta, 79, passed away peacefully on May 16, 2020. Born in Binghamton, NY on February 21, 1941, he was the son of the late Juliana and Stanley Albrechta. Richard graduated from Binghamton Central High School and attended Mohawk Valley Community College. He proudly served our country in the US Navy and was part of the Cuban Missile Crisis. Richard's favorite times were spent on a golf course, on a beach, or gathering with family and friends with good food and drink.

Richard is survived by his beloved wife Linda J. Albrechta, loving children Richard K. Albrechta (Rachelle), Jill Anne Farringdon (Jon), and Jeffrey D. Albrechta (Michelle), cherished grandchildren Hannah, Nikulus, Jay, Escher, and Simon, sister Juliana Tewksbury (Robert), sister-in-law Margaret Albrechta, and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Richard was preceded in death by his brother Stanley J. Albrechta.

A private Mass will be held at St. Joseph Church followed by burial in Resurrection Cemetery. Arrangements by Copeland's.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society.




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from May 19 to May 20, 2020.
