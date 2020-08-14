Richard T. Edwards
Johnson City - Richard T. Edwards, 84 of Johnson City, NY passed on to his forever home in Heaven on August 6, 2020. He is predeceased by his beloved wife, Shirley F. Edwards, two brothers, William and Robert Edwards, parents, Columbia (Clara) and William T. Edwards, and his rescue dog, Nellie. He is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, James and Linda Edwards. Sister, Renée Hoover, brother and sister in-law, George and Peggy Hirthler, four daughters, three sons-in-law; Denise and William Jones, Anita Stimak, Marie and Richard Rake, Debbie and James Brenchley, ten grandchildren; Brein, Richard, Rissa, Dylan, Corey, Amber, Ryan, Lillie, Pam, Marge, five great grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren.
Richard grew up in Endicott NY and had graduated from Union Endicott High School and was a Master Electrician his entire life, he had worked for I.B.E.W. Local Union 325, Binghamton, NY and loved working with his hands. His passion in life was his family, he was our Patriarch, and dedicated his life to caring for his family, but to us he was "dad and grandpa". He was very much loved and adored. We take solace in knowing we will meet again in Heaven.
In his life he devoted time to help out with Habitat for Humanity and was a Sunday School teacher at First Assembly of God, he was always ready to help out anyone in need. He enjoyed spending time at his cottage at Cayuga Lake and working around the house. He always had a new project to wire or build.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 from 5pm until 7pm at the THOMAS J. SHEA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 137 Robinson St., Binghamton. Richard will be laid to rest with his wife Shirley at Vestal Hills Memorial Park. Graveside burial for Richard will be private. If friends desire, memorial gifts in Richard's memory may be made to the Humane Society, 167 Conklin Ave, Binghamton, NY 13903 or to a charity of one's choice
.