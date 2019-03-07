Services
Richard T. Poltz


1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Richard T. Poltz Obituary
Richard T. Poltz

Afton - Richard T. Poltz, 78, of Afton passed away peacefully Monday, March 4, 2019 at his home with his family. He was born July 9, 1940, son of the late Joseph and Jenny Pearl (Clark) Poltz in Bainbridge.

Dick married Mary Barnard on October 4, 1958.

Dick served his country in the United States Navy from 1960-64 and was honorably discharged.

He worked for Borden Chemical Co. in Bainbridge for 19 years and owned and operated Dick's Shoe Store in Afton for 25 years. Dick also worked with his wife Mary as owner of Poltz Home for Adults for 16 years.

Dick is survived by: Beloved Wife of 60 years, Mary Poltz, Afton; Son, James Poltz, Afton; Daughter, Kathie Jo Merrill (Todd Shaw), Afton; Grandchildren, William Harmon (Kathryn Stransburg), Cassie (Michael) Sprague, Scott Merrill, Ryan Merrill; Great Grandchildren - Madicine Kern, Rowan Sprague

Brothers - Joseph (Marge) Poltz, Donald (Judy) Poltz, Jeff (Allison) Poltz; Sisters - Judy (Bob) Frank, Dixy (Bob) Pflug; Sister-in-law - Alice Sines; And several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Dick was also predeceased by his Brothers and Sisters-in-law, Robert, Bill and Horace Barnard, Polly Fletcher, Ruth Gunther, Etta Mae Norman and Marian Gladys.

Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Eastside Cemetery in Afton.

The family wishes to thank all the staff of Hospice and Palliative Care of Chenango County for their care and compassion.

In lieu of flowers memorial donation may be directed the . Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.landersfh.com

Arrangements are under the direction of C.H. Landers Funeral Chapel Sidney.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Mar. 7, 2019
