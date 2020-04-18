|
|
Richard "Dick" Tiffany
Owego, New York - Richard B. Tiffany, 92, of Owego left his earthly burdens behind on Friday, April 17, 2020 to take up his seabag one last time and set sail for Heaven's shore. Dick was predeceased by his parents, Glenn and Charlotte Tiffany; brother, Frederick; and his beloved wife of 64 years, Patricia Ann (Kunzle) Tiffany, whom he adored. He is survived by his son, Richard "Mitch" Tiffany and his companion, Nancy Oliveri; daughter and son-in-law, Rhonda and Roger Collinson; granddaughter, Tiffany Robertson; two sisters-in-law, Cella Kunzle, Alice Kunzle; several nieces, nephews, and many, many dear friends. Dick was a proud veteran of World War II; serving in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Kaskaksia A0-27. Throughout the years, he was a 75 year member of American Legion Post 401; serving as Post Commander and was a Founding member and Captain of the Legion Ambulance Service. Dick also was a member of the Tioga County Fair Board, the Owego Moose, the Owego Elks and a lifetime member of Owego VFW Post #1371. After the war, Dick worked as a milkman for Petzold Dairies and as a union weaver for Huguet Silk in Canesteo. Eventually, he would return to Owego to start a 38 year career with IBM; first in Endicott, then, for Federal Systems in Owego. After IBM, he served as Tioga County Veterans Service Officer. Dick's lifelong passion for cars grew out of his grandfather's Ford and his father's Kaiser/Frazer garages. He would go on to sell cars for Roger Dibble, Charlie Sellars and Steve Scoville; developing a rapport and reputation, resulting in many return customers. An avid snowmobiler, he enjoyed hunting, cards, darts, bowling, golf, and many a "spirited" discussion. But mostly, Dick cherished the company of friends and family. The family would like to thank his caregivers with UHS & Lourdes Hospice, wonderful neighbors; Mary Buckingham & Gordie Ichikawa. Private Graveside Services will be in the Tioga Cemetery and a Celebration of Dick's Life will be held at a later date at the Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home. Memorial Contributions may be made in Dick's memory to The Tioga County Food Bank or The Owego Methodist Church. Condolences may be made to Dick's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020