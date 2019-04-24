|
|
Richard (Rick) Tyler
- - Rick passed away peacefully at home with his wife, Marian, at his side on April 20, 2019, at the age of 87. He was predeceased by his parents Clinton and Mabel Tyler. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Marian, and his daughters Kelie (Clarence) Smit and Julie Gueorguiev. Also surviving are step-daughters Karen (Ed) Patton, Lynn (Bill) Meredith, Cindy (Lance) Robertson and Patti Mogle. Rick also leaves behind many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Also, surviving Rick are sisters-in-law Joan Podenak and Betty McGinley.
After serving in the Air Force during the Korean Conflict, Rick lived in Vestal, NY where he worked as Sales Manager for Ossmann Instruments for 30 years before moving to Virginia Beach, VA. He and Marian later moved back north to retire and settled in Brackney, PA.
The family would like to sincerely thank AseraCare Hospice of Clark Summit, PA for their guidance, compassion, and comfort during Rick's final days.
At Rick's request, there will be no services or viewing. Expressions of sympathy in memory of Rick may be directed to the or the .
Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.tiogapointcremation.com. Caring services provided by Cooley Tioga Point Cremation & Burial Options, Athens PA.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Apr. 24, 2019