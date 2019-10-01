|
Richard W. Decker
Greene - Richard W. Decker, 71, of Greene, passed away unexpectedly at home on Sunday, September 29, 2019. He was predeceased by his father, Paul Richard Decker. Richard is survived by his mother, Ella Snyder; wife, Lyn Decker; daughter and son-in-law, Michelle and Dan Lake of Susquehanna, PA; son, Paul Decker of Greene; five grandchildren, Trevor, Allison, Nathan, Jayden and Roxanna; brother, Reggie Gillette; sister Patty Davis; aunts; uncles and a niece and nephew. Dick served his country in the US Army from 1966 to 1969 and was in Vietnam for one year as a combat engineer. He graduated from Broome Community College with a civil technology degree. He retired from Vail-Ballou Publishing after thirty years of service. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing. He loved being in the Adirondacks camping, kayaking and hiking. Friends of the family may call Thursday from 10:00am to 12:00pm at Root Funeral Home, 23 North Chenango Street, Greene, New York 13778. There will be no funeral service at this time. Condolences may be sent to www.rootfh.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Oct. 1, 2019