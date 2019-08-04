Services
J.F. Rice Funeral Home
150 Main St.
Johnson City, NY 13790
607-797-5514
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
J.F. Rice Funeral Home
150 Main St.
Johnson City, NY 13790
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
J.F. Rice Funeral Home
150 Main St.
Johnson City, NY 13790
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Francis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard W. Francis


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard W. Francis Obituary
Richard W. Francis

Binghamton - Richard W. Francis passed away at home on Tuesday evening, July 30, 2019. He was born in Johnson City, NY on October 10, 1930. Richard (Dick) was predeceased by his wife Betty (Betsy) of 44 years, his son Jamie, his mother and father Helen and Walter, sister Norma, and brother Tommy. He is survived by his children Gail Francis Birkenbeul (husband Roger), and Dana Jason Francis; grandson Riley; brothers, Paul (Shirley) Francis, David (Carolyn) Francis, and Jimmy (Lucy) Francis; sister Joan (Donald) Fox; several nieces and nephews; and his dearest friend and longtime companion of 24 years Kathryn Ericksen. As a boy he enjoyed working long hours on the family chicken farm and neighboring dairy farm. He walked every day to the one-room schoolhouse located at the top of Ingraham Hill. In his adult life, his first job was at Wilson Memorial Hospital where he was the breakfast cook and later drove ambulance. After working 41 years as a truck driver, he retired in 1992. After retirement, he enjoyed many hours out back chopping trees and splitting wood for the winter. His special joy was spending time with his "Bestest Little Buddy," grandson Riley. He was a hardworking man who always led by example, and shared many stories and laughs with his family and friends. The family will receive friends at the J.F. Rice Funeral Home, 150 Main Street, Johnson City on Tuesday, August 6 from 9-10am followed by services at 10am. Burial will be at Vestal Hills Memorial Park following the service. Expressions of sympathy in Dick's memory may be made to the or a . He will be truly missed by his family and friends.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now