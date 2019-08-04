|
Richard W. Francis
Binghamton - Richard W. Francis passed away at home on Tuesday evening, July 30, 2019. He was born in Johnson City, NY on October 10, 1930. Richard (Dick) was predeceased by his wife Betty (Betsy) of 44 years, his son Jamie, his mother and father Helen and Walter, sister Norma, and brother Tommy. He is survived by his children Gail Francis Birkenbeul (husband Roger), and Dana Jason Francis; grandson Riley; brothers, Paul (Shirley) Francis, David (Carolyn) Francis, and Jimmy (Lucy) Francis; sister Joan (Donald) Fox; several nieces and nephews; and his dearest friend and longtime companion of 24 years Kathryn Ericksen. As a boy he enjoyed working long hours on the family chicken farm and neighboring dairy farm. He walked every day to the one-room schoolhouse located at the top of Ingraham Hill. In his adult life, his first job was at Wilson Memorial Hospital where he was the breakfast cook and later drove ambulance. After working 41 years as a truck driver, he retired in 1992. After retirement, he enjoyed many hours out back chopping trees and splitting wood for the winter. His special joy was spending time with his "Bestest Little Buddy," grandson Riley. He was a hardworking man who always led by example, and shared many stories and laughs with his family and friends. The family will receive friends at the J.F. Rice Funeral Home, 150 Main Street, Johnson City on Tuesday, August 6 from 9-10am followed by services at 10am. Burial will be at Vestal Hills Memorial Park following the service. Expressions of sympathy in Dick's memory may be made to the or a . He will be truly missed by his family and friends.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2019