Richard "Rick" W. Hoelle
Binghamton - Richard "Rick" W. Hoelle, 62, passed away Tuesday, October 29, 2019. He was predeceased by his parents Dorothy and Henry Hoelle.
He is survived by his son & daughter-in-law Paul & Jody Hoelle, two special grandchildren Brandon & Tyler; his fiancé Ronda Woodford and her loving family; sister & brother-in-law Penny & Richard Taylor; brother & sister-in-law Kenneth & Linda Hoelle; his best friend Coy "Dinger" Jamieson; all his racing buddies; his friends and co-workers from Raymond Corp. and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Rick enjoyed drag racing, building cars and playing black jack. He liked to keep things simple and loved spending time with his family.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 from 5-7pm at the Wm. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home, 737 Chenango Street, Port Dickinson. In lieu of flowers those wishing kindly consider memorial contributions to M& T Bank, 4481 Vestal Parkway E, Vestal, NY 13850 for Brandon & Tyler's education fund checks may be made to Brandon Hoelle or Tyler Hoelle.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3, 2019