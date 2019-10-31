Services
Wm. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home
737 Chenango Street
Port Dickinson, NY 13901
(607) 772-0320
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wm. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home
737 Chenango Street
Port Dickinson, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Hoelle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard W. "Rick" Hoelle

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard W. "Rick" Hoelle Obituary
Richard "Rick" W. Hoelle

Binghamton - Richard "Rick" W. Hoelle, 62, passed away Tuesday, October 29, 2019. He was predeceased by his parents Dorothy and Henry Hoelle.

He is survived by his son & daughter-in-law Paul & Jody Hoelle, two special grandchildren Brandon & Tyler; his fiancé Ronda Woodford and her loving family; sister & brother-in-law Penny & Richard Taylor; brother & sister-in-law Kenneth & Linda Hoelle; his best friend Coy "Dinger" Jamieson; all his racing buddies; his friends and co-workers from Raymond Corp. and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Rick enjoyed drag racing, building cars and playing black jack. He liked to keep things simple and loved spending time with his family.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 from 5-7pm at the Wm. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home, 737 Chenango Street, Port Dickinson. In lieu of flowers those wishing kindly consider memorial contributions to M& T Bank, 4481 Vestal Parkway E, Vestal, NY 13850 for Brandon & Tyler's education fund checks may be made to Brandon Hoelle or Tyler Hoelle.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -