Richard W. "Homer" Holmes
Binghamton - Richard W. "Homer" Holmes, 88, passed away on Wednesday, August 28, 2019. He was predeceased by his wife Freda Holmes, son Bruce Holmes and siblings Virginia, Janet and Ron.
He is survived by his daughters and sons-in law Rose & Chuck Gregory and Patricia & Bill Vetrino; son and daughter-in-law Brian & Katie Holmes: daughter-in-law Suzanne Holmes; brother & sister-in-law Art & Sharon Holmes; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Winston & Joan Scanlin and Jerry & Robin Scanlin and several nieces nephews and cousins. He was a longtime member of the Bethel Baptist Church and was a retired employee of Universal Instruments. Richard was a quiet gentle man who always had a smile for everyone. He enjoyed being outside, watching people, sports and WWE. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather who will be dearly missed. We would like to send a special thank you to the Susquehanna Nursing Home Staff for the love and care he received.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, 12pm at the Wm. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home, 737 Chenango Street, Port Dickinson. The burial will follow in Vestal Hills Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday from 11am until the time of service.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Sept. 1 to Sept. 2, 2019