Richard W. Schuerch Jr.
Endicott - Richard W. Schuerch Jr. 65 of Endicott, NY passed away Tuesday September 22nd. He was predeceased by his parents Richard Schuerch Sr. and Phyllis Schuerch, both of Groton Connecticut and his brother Robert P. Schuerch of Vestal, NY. He is survived by his wife of 43 years Maryann Schuerch, his children Joseph, Cheryl, and Richard and his grandson Dominic Barrett all of Endicott. Richard is also survived by his brothers Larry (Carol Ann) and Scott Schuerch and his sisters Lorna Barker (Michael), Penny Schuerch, and sister in law Patricia all of Vestal, NY. Richard is also survived by sister Laurie Lindquist of Wallingford, CT. and several Aunts and Uncles, as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Richard served his country in the U.S. Navy for 12 years. During that time, he worked his way up to the rank of Chief. His service included time on the U.S.S Forrestal, U.S.S Saratoga, U.S.S Edson and the U.S.S Trippe. When Richard was not out to sea, he enjoyed being the captain of his own sailboat the Seaspray during his time stationed in Newport, RI. Richard was an avid Nascar Fan and enjoyed working on or fixing just about anything.
Services for Richard will be held at a later time.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that you consider donating to the Saginaw Valley Naval Ship Museum in Bay City Michigan. This museum is working to keep the U.S.S Edson preserved, the only one of the 4 ships still afloat that Richard served on. As part of the Edson decommissioning crew the U.S.S Edson held a special place in his heart.
Saginaw Valley Naval Ship Museum
1680 Martin St.
Bay City Michigan 48706
Or visit http://ussedson.org