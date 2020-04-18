|
|
Rick Lee Neff
Binghamton - Rick Lee Neff 61; Of Binghamton, passed away Sunday, March 29 a long hard battle with cancer. Born May 24, 1958, in Binghamton the son of the late Earl Hall & Florence Neff. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his sister Bulah and brother Norman Teft. Rick was a Self -Employed house painter. He loved the old Victorians. He would collect different little things from the past of the old homes, such as doorknobs and hardware, etc... He loved the craftsmen ship in the details of the lovely buildings. Rick's life had taken him on many paths. He learned at a young age that life was hard. And that he did. He had achieved a good life. He was self -taught and was not afraid to try to learn new things such as to use the computer with the changes in the times. A humble man, Full of life, loyal generous and a kind friend. Rick Loved talking of days gone by and the days to come. Fishing was one of his great joys; along with Max. He was a devoted loving Dad to Max whom he had adopted 8 years ago when he was just a pup. Rick loved taking him to Home Depot, for rides, to the river and such. Rick is survived by: Max, brother Douglas and sisters: Joy, Linda & Mercey Williams, a niece Cassy and also many cousins and friends. Funeral arrangements are being made by THE MIKESKA FUNERAL HOME, 161 CLINTON STREET, BINGHMTON, NEW YORK. Rick will be laid to rest at a later date with his mother at Spring Forest Cemetery, Binghamton
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 18 to Apr. 26, 2020