Rinaldo Tomassetti
Rinaldo Tomassetti

Owego - Rinaldo Tomassetti, born September 8, 1929, passed away peacefully on August 5, 2020. After graduating from Rochester Business Institute in 1951, he had a lifelong career in accounting, and retired from Kodak. He is survived by his wife, Verna; his three sons, David, Michael and Ryan; his brother Bill and wife Joan; his cousin Rudy and family; and his 6 step-children.

A graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family in Evergreen Cemetery, Owego. Please share your memories at www.RichardsFH.com




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Richards Funeral Home
3670 Waverly Road
Owego, NY 13827
607-687-3210
