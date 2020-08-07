Rinaldo Tomassetti
Owego - Rinaldo Tomassetti, born September 8, 1929, passed away peacefully on August 5, 2020. After graduating from Rochester Business Institute in 1951, he had a lifelong career in accounting, and retired from Kodak. He is survived by his wife, Verna; his three sons, David, Michael and Ryan; his brother Bill and wife Joan; his cousin Rudy and family; and his 6 step-children.
A graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family in Evergreen Cemetery, Owego. Please share your memories at www.RichardsFH.com