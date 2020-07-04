Rita Estelle (Collett) Snodgrass



Rita Estelle (Collett) Snodgrass, age 93, passed peacefully at her daughter's home in Lexington, MA, surrounded by her family on Friday, June 26, 2020. She was born on March 26, 1927, in Nanticoke, PA, to Robert and Stella (Stuscavage) Collett.



Rita grew up with her late sister and best friend, Roberta (Collett) (Tinder) Williams, in Endicott, NY, and graduated from Union Endicott High School in 1944. She went on to attend Syracuse College and worked for Blue Cross Blue Shield and IBM. Rita met her husband, S. Wesley Snodgrass, on a blind date when he was serving in the Navy at Sampson Naval Base. They married on July 22, 1950, and together raised two children.



Rita and Wes enjoyed traveling together, and built homes in 6 states across the US, living most of their retired life together in Vestal, NY. They were married 59 years until Wesley's passing in 2009. Rita will be remembered for her love of music, her spunky sense of humor, her fashion sense, and her generous spirit. Rita was at her most delighted when she was singing along to classic tunes, hosting an event, and especially spending holidays and visits together with her loved ones.



She is survived by her daughter and partner, Collette (Snodgrass) Creedon and Robert Johnston of Lexington, MA; son and daughter-in-law, Dr. James Snodgrass and Margaret (Shupp) Snodgrass of Cumberland, MD; and grandchildren, Dr. Valerie (Snodgrass) Ryan, Lauren Creedon, Veronica (Snodgrass) Allen Esq., and Emily Creedon.



The family would like to thank the communities in which Rita found love and support over the last 10 years, including Oak Point in Middleboro, MA; The Gables of Winchester, MA; and Youville Place in Lexington, MA. Memorial services will be held at St Paul's Episcopal Church and Riverhurst Cemetery in Endicott, NY, at a time to-be-announced due to the current travel restrictions.



The family has set up a fund to help wounded veterans, which was Rita's special patriotic cause. Please reach out to the family for details on either the fund or memorial.









