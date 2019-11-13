|
|
Rita J. Battaglini
Rita J. Battaglini, 87, of Endicott died peacefully at her home early in the morning, November 12, 2019. She passed away on her own terms and with no pain.
She was predeceased by her former husband Robert Battaglini Sr. her parents, Kenneth and Ethma Sherwood, a brother Herbert Sherwood and two sisters Doris Mitchell and Joyce Davis. She is survived by her two sons, Robert Battaglini Jr. (girlfriend Suzanne) and Kenneth (Beverly) Battaglini all of Endicott, and four Grandchildren, Zachary Battaglini, Kenna Battaglini and Michael Palmer, Boston College, Hannah Palmer of Endicott. Special friend Becky Novitske of Endicott.
Rita held many jobs in her long life. She was a Secretary at IBM and General Electric where she worked on many secret military projects. She would always quip, 'they put me on the secret stuff because my memory is so bad I'd forget what I saw anyway' (typical Rita humor). Rita was a highly intelligent person who never felt the need to show it off. She was the voice, heart and soul of her sons' business Battaglini Sealcoating and Paving. She will be remembered by their customers for her friendliness, wonderful sense of humor and disarming kindness. Rita will be remembered by her friends and family as a selfless loving woman who made everyone feel good about themselves.
The family wishes to express a special thank you to Maine Emergency Squad for the professional assistance and compassion Rita received from them over the past few years.
The family will receive friends at the Allen Memorial Home Friday 11/15 from 5-7 with a service afterwards. The burial will be at the family's convenience at a later date.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019