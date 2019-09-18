|
Rita J. Pietrosanti
Vestal - Rita Jane Pietrosanti (Alise / Alisi), 84, of Vestal, NY passed away on September 15, 2019, with her loving husband at her side, after an extended illness. Rita was born March 20, 1935 in Hallstead, PA, one of 10 children born to Carmine and Zoie Alise. Like the spring equinox which brings an incredible balance of day and night, Rita was an equal balance of love and strength. She was predeceased by her parents, her brothers Carmine, Charles, John, Manol, Joseph, and sisters Susan, Mary, Cormella, Betty. She is survived by her soul-mate and loving husband of 62 years, Philip Pietrosanti, her children Michelle (John) Yurko, Felicia (Ken) Brown, Philip (Kimberly) Pietrosanti, grandchildren, Jessica (Matthew) Benton, Christopher (Jennifer) Yurko, Calvin (Nicole) Brown, Kristen Brown, Jennifer (Robert) Purdy, Theresa Szczepanski (Jon Young), and Salvatore Pietrosanti, and 9 great grandchildren, along with many nephews and nieces, close friends and their families. Rita was a loving and devoted wife and mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a faithful member of Our Lady of Sorrows Church, Vestal, NY. Funeral Services for Rita will be held on Friday at 9:30 AM at the Allen Memorial Home, 511-513 East Main Street, Endicott, followed by a Funeral Mass at Our Lady of Sorrows Church, 801 Main Street, Vestal, at 10 AM. Entombment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Johnson City. The family will receive friends on Thursday at the Allen Memorial Home from 4-7 PM. Please consider honoring Rita's kind and giving nature by reaching out to someone in need. The smallest gesture can touch a person's heart in beautiful ways.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019