Rita Kradjian Walden
Palm Springs, CA - Rita Kradjian Walden passed away on May 13, 2019 in Palm Springs California from complications due to a Stroke. Rita was predeceased by her husband Richard, parents Arthur and Osanna Kradjian and her brother Harry Kradjian. She is survived by her brother Diran (Socie) Kradjian, Sister-in-law Jacqueline Kradjian, nephews Steven (Gillian) and Christopher (Elizabeth), nieces Tina and Nicole (Joseph) as well as great nieces, nephews and cousins.
Rita grew up on the west side of Binghamton and went to Northwestern University. Always social, she maintained close ties with many friends from high school and college throughout her life. Rita and Richard met in New York City and eventually moved to Palm Springs over 35 years ago. They worked tirelessly with the Armenian community in Palm Springs to establish an Armenian Orthodox Church there. She will be missed by her many friends and family on both coasts.
Private burial services will be scheduled at the family's convenience. In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations to St. Gregory the Illuminator Armenian Church.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on June 1, 2019