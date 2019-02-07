|
Rita L. Kroon
Greene - Rita L. Kroon, 93, formerly of Greene, passed away on Saturday, February 2, 2019 in Houston TX. She is now reunited with her husband, Anthony J. Kroon Sr. in God's grace. She is survived by her sister, Janet Risi; brother, John Lawrence; her children, Susan Estes and John, Anthony Kroon Jr. and Anne, Lawrence Kroon Sr. and Diane, Kathryn Wulfers-Kroon and Lance; 9 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. She loved to be surrounded by her children and her sugar cookies (grandchildren and great-grandchildren). Rita liked to volunteer at her church The Immaculate Conception in Greene, Brothers Keepers and other community needs. An avid card player and talented knitter, Rita was the first to have friends over for any event. Friends of the family may call Sunday from 4:00 to 6:00pm at Root Funeral Home 23 North Chenango Street, Greene, New York 13778. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude's Hospital at or to the Greene Emergency Squad 30 Birdsall Street Greene, New York 13778. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.rootfh.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Feb. 7, 2019