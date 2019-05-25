Rita Lacey



Great Bend, PA - Rita Lacey, 96, of Great Bend, PA passed away on May 22, 2019 with her loving family by her side. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of almost 65 years, Tom in 2009; her parents, Fred and Pearl Dean; also her brother, Leo Dean and wife Marge; a sister, Anna Stiles and husband Fred; and a sister, Catherine Dean. Rita is survived by two daughters and their spouses, Barbara and Ray Ingraham, NC and Mary and Gary Davies, Conklin, NY; a daughter of love, Candy Salansky; grandchildren, Deana Gurney, ME, Kim and husband Dan Homik, Cazenovia, NY, Dan and wife Kara Davies, Binghamton, NY, Tara Davies, Conklin, NY, Ray and wife Phoebe Ingraham, Seattle, WA; great grandchildren, Daniel and Mary Davies, Thomas and Georgia Homik, Lacey Laskowski and husband John, Evelyn Gurney, Porter and Henry Ingraham; great great granddaughter, Audrey Laskowski; many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Rita was a member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church for 80 years. She worked at Spalding Bakery during WWII as Tom served over seas. She worked for 20 years as a maid for the Colonial Brick Motel. Rita loved her yard and flowers. She cared for one of the most beautiful yards in Great Bend. Rita was working with her flowers right until the end. She was known for her baked beans and crazy cake. Holidays will never be the same. Rita was loved by her entire family and was known as " The Peacekeeper." A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Lawrence Catholic Church at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, May 28, 2019 and at 10:00 a.m. from the Tuttle-Yeisley Funeral Home, Inc., Hallstead, PA. Interment will be made in Woodlawn Cemetery. Friends may call from 5-8 p.m. on Monday. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Great Bend/Hallstead Volunteer Ambulance Inc. P.O. Box 793, Great Bend, PA 18821. Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from May 25 to May 26, 2019