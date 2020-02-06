Resources
Rita M. Matthews

In Loving Memory Of

Rita M. Matthews

April 13, 1932 - February 6, 2019

With love we remember our mother, Rita Matthews Her life a beautiful gift to us, her absence a silent grief. To live in the hearts of those who love you, you never would have left. Deep in our hearts you will always stay, loved, adored & remembered every single day. You were the most perfect mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend, we were so blessed to have had you in our lives. Nothing is the same, there is a void that never can be filled. Our family anchor is gone. In heaven you rest, no worry, no pain. Be with the love of your life now until we are all together again.

We love and miss you so much mom,

Your loving family
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 6 to Feb. 9, 2020
