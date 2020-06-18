Rita M. PriceVestal - Rita M. Price from Vestal, NY died June 15, 2020 at her home. She was predeceased by her husband Paul, her father Angelo, her mother Filomena, her sister Catherine and her brother in law Anthony. She is survived by her son Paul, daughter-in-law Teresa, son Robert and son Patrick; her granddaughter Kayla, grandson Tyler and many nieces and nephews. She was originally from Syracuse, NY. She graduated from Syracuse University with a Bachelor of Arts. She began teaching elementary school in the Binghamton City School District but gave up her career to start a family and never looked back.Her family would like to thank the people who were her caregivers at home and became part of the family, Angela (who has been there for 14 years!!! Thank You), Kate, Lynda and everyone at Angel's Helping Hands.Funeral Services will be held at the J.A. McCormack Sons Funeral Home, 141 Main Street, Binghamton, Friday June 26, 2020 at 12 Noon. Rev. Edward Zandy will officiate. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Johnson City. The family will receive friends at the McCormack Funeral Home, Friday from 10 a.m. until 12 Noon.In lieu of flowers, take your family out to dinner at your favorite local restaurant - say a prayer or just chill and be thankful.