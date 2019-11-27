|
Rita M. Yelle
Binghamton - Rita M. Yelle, daughter of Adolphus & Ida (Robare) Yelle, 100, of Binghamton passed away peacefully at her home Tuesday, November 26, 2019.
In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her brother and sister-in-law, Adrian and Mary Yelle; her sister and brother-in-law, Mary Anne and Earl Kany and special nephew Nurbert Yelle. For eleven years following the death of her sister, she was legal guardian and foster mother of the four Kany children who survive her.
Rita was a graduate of Riley's Business School. She was an employee of the Broome County Welfare Dept., First National Bank of Binghamton, Plastic Surgeons of the Southern Tier and Chemical Bank of Binghamton. For several years after she retired she constructed crossword puzzles as a hobby. Her work was published in magazines and papers including the Binghamton Press.
She is survived by two grand nieces Deborah Wierenga and Cathryn Yelle and grand nephew Wayne Yelle; also several cousins.
She was a long term member of St. John and St. Andrew's Catholic Church.
At her request there will be no calling hours. Funeral and burial are to be private. Arrangements are by The J.F. Rice Funeral Home, Inc. 150 Main Street, Johnson City, New York.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 27 to Dec. 1, 2019