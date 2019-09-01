Services
Binghamton - Rita Rolison of Binghamton passed away on August 29, 2019. She is predeceased by her husband Wilson Rolison; parents John and Mary Nesbitt; 5 sisters and 1 brother; and granddaughter Jennifer Smith. She is survived by her daughter Sandra (David) Smith; Roxanne (Gary) Duncan; son Brian (Rebecca) Rolison; grandchildren Patrick (Colleen) Smith, Dacyl (Brian) Heath, Gavin Duncan, Ryan (Jessica) Duncan, Lucas Rolison; 5 great-grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Rita was a loving Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother, she will be dearly missed by all. The family wishes to thank the staff at Vestal Park Nursing Center for their kindness and compassion. Visitation will be held Tuesday from 8:30 until 9:30am at St. Paul's Church in Binghamton, NY, with a Funeral Mass following at 9:30am. Burial will follow at Vestal Hills Memorial Park.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Sept. 1 to Sept. 2, 2019
