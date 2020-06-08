Robert A. Aman
Candor - Robert A. Aman, 79, of Candor, New York passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020, at home surrounded by his family. Bob is survived by his wife of 54 years, Joyce Aman; two sons and daughters-in-law, Aaron and Rebecca Aman, Wayne and Cheryl Aman; daughter, Jill Presnell; nine grandchildren, Austin, Alexandra, Aidan, Arianna, Addison; Hunter, Riley, Deveon, Logan; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Delbert and Monica Aman, Douglas and Betty Aman; sister, Virginia Holmes; several nieces and nephews. Bob owned and operated AA Dairy, Candor, NY. He was a member of the N Y State and Tioga County Soil and Water Conservation and the Town of Candor Planning Board. Private services will be held at the Maple Grove Cemetery, Candor, New York. Public services will be held at a later date at the Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to in Robert A. Aman's memory to the Candor Emergency Squad, P.O. Box 141, Candor, NY 13743. Condolences may be made to Bob's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.