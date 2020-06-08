Robert A. Aman
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert A. Aman

Candor - Robert A. Aman, 79, of Candor, New York passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020, at home surrounded by his family. Bob is survived by his wife of 54 years, Joyce Aman; two sons and daughters-in-law, Aaron and Rebecca Aman, Wayne and Cheryl Aman; daughter, Jill Presnell; nine grandchildren, Austin, Alexandra, Aidan, Arianna, Addison; Hunter, Riley, Deveon, Logan; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Delbert and Monica Aman, Douglas and Betty Aman; sister, Virginia Holmes; several nieces and nephews. Bob owned and operated AA Dairy, Candor, NY. He was a member of the N Y State and Tioga County Soil and Water Conservation and the Town of Candor Planning Board. Private services will be held at the Maple Grove Cemetery, Candor, New York. Public services will be held at a later date at the Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to in Robert A. Aman's memory to the Candor Emergency Squad, P.O. Box 141, Candor, NY 13743. Condolences may be made to Bob's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home
137 Main Street
Candor, NY 13743
(607) 659-5507
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved