Robert A. Aman
1941 - 2020
{ "" }
Robert A. Aman

Candor, NY - Robert A. Aman, 79, passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020, at home surrounded by his family. Bob was predeceased by his parents, Delbert William and Ulta Virginia (Bible) Aman; brother, Max William Aman. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Joyce Aman; two sons and daughters-in-law, Aaron and Rebecca Aman, Wayne and Cheryl Aman; daughter, Jill Presnell; nine grandchildren, Austin, Alexandra, Aidan, Arianna, Addison; Hunter, Riley, Deveon, Logan; two brothers and three sisters-in-law, Delbert and Monica Aman, Douglas and Betty Aman, Emily Aman; sister, Virginia Holmes; several nieces and nephews. Bob owned and operated AA Dairy, Candor, NY. He was a member of the NY State and Tioga County Soil and Water Conservation and the Town of Candor Planning Board. The family will receive friends Sunday, August 23, 2020 from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at the Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home, 137 Main Street, Candor, New York. Please Note: All state required social distancing guidelines are to be followed. Memorial contributions may be made in Robert A. Aman's memory to the Candor Emergency Squad, P.O. Box 141, Candor, NY 13743. Condolences may be made to Bob's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com.




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jul. 30 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
23
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home
137 Main Street
Candor, NY 13743
(607) 659-5507
