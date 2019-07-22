Services
Wm. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home
737 Chenango Street
Port Dickinson, NY 13901
(607) 772-0320
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
More Obituaries for Robert Atutis
Robert A. Atutis


1962 - 2019
Robert A. Atutis Obituary
Robert A. Atutis

Binghamton - Robert A. Atutis 56, of Binghamton, passed away on Saturday July 20, 2019. He was predeceased by his father, Bernard and a brother, Bernie. Rob is survived by his mother, Ursula and his siblings, Diana & (Steve), Bernadine, and Mark, nieces and nephews, Brad & Betsey, Tonya, Aaron and Adrian, great nieces, Lilly & Abbey, lifelong special friend Cindy Laven, and her children, Brian & Michelle and Rory, Cindy's grandchildren, Levi, Laikynn, Lucas & Jackson, K-9 companion Boomer and feline companion Thrasher, also many special lifelong friends. Rob was a retiree from Verizon. He loved boating and fishing riding his Harley and traveling. He was a very special person for many and will be dearly missed. A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 11 am at the Wm. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home 737 Chenango St. Port Dickinson, NY 13901, burial will be in the Maple Grove Cemetery in Castle Creek. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from 4:00-7:00 pm. Those wishing kindly consider memorial contributions in Rob's name to the .
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on July 22, 2019
