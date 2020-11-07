1/1
Reverend Robert A. Drewry
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Reverend Robert A. Drewry

Reverend Robert A. Drewry, 91, of Abilene Texas, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 1, 2020. Born in West Sayville, NY on January 4, 1929, he soon moved to Binghamton, NY. He is survived by his wife, Clara (of 68 years); two brothers, Arthur, and Daniel; Children, Jane Cooper, James Drewry, Rebekah McMahon, Robert Drewry; 8 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. He graduated from Baptist Bible Seminary in Johnson City. He was Pastor of the Park Terrace Heights Gospel Chapel for 27 years, and also Pastored at Bunn Hill and Twin Orchard. He was active in Youth for Christ, started a church in his home in Hollywood, Florida and pastored several churches in Pennsylvania. He was musically talented and gave trumpet lessons. He taught Release Time Bible classes and drove the bus to pick up the students to teach them God's Word. He taught AWANA. He was actively teaching Bible studies at his place of residence until his passing. The family would like to thank the staff at The Oaks Assisted Living Center in Abilene for the excellent care he received during his almost 4 years there. A private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved