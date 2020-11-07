Reverend Robert A. Drewry



Reverend Robert A. Drewry, 91, of Abilene Texas, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 1, 2020. Born in West Sayville, NY on January 4, 1929, he soon moved to Binghamton, NY. He is survived by his wife, Clara (of 68 years); two brothers, Arthur, and Daniel; Children, Jane Cooper, James Drewry, Rebekah McMahon, Robert Drewry; 8 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. He graduated from Baptist Bible Seminary in Johnson City. He was Pastor of the Park Terrace Heights Gospel Chapel for 27 years, and also Pastored at Bunn Hill and Twin Orchard. He was active in Youth for Christ, started a church in his home in Hollywood, Florida and pastored several churches in Pennsylvania. He was musically talented and gave trumpet lessons. He taught Release Time Bible classes and drove the bus to pick up the students to teach them God's Word. He taught AWANA. He was actively teaching Bible studies at his place of residence until his passing. The family would like to thank the staff at The Oaks Assisted Living Center in Abilene for the excellent care he received during his almost 4 years there. A private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.









