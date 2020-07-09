Robert A. Hotaling
Nineveh - Robert A. Hotaling, 89, of Nineveh passed away peacefully on Thursday morning, July 9, 2020 at his home. Bob is survived by his wife of 43 years, Sheri D. Hotaling; son, William N. Hotaling, Nineveh; daughter, Victoria L. Schultes, Harrington, DE; sister, Donna Ambrose, Binghamton; 3 nephews and 1 niece, as well as many friends at Henry's Drive In, and the Afton Country Store. He was a retired dairy farmer and lifelong resident of Vallonia Springs. He was a graduate of Afton Central School Class of 1948, and a member of the FFA. He was an avid square dancer and reader.
A Celebration of His Life will be announced at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Afton Emergency Squad, POB 343 Afton, NY 13730. The family would like to thank Dr. Dygert and Alice Burnett for their care and compassion. Online condolences may be made at: www.omaddenfh.com
