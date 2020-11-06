Robert A. Kalka



Robert A. Kalka, 80, passed away peacefully on November 1. He was predeceased by his parents, Peter and Anna Kalka, and his sister, Carol May. He is survived by his loving wife Joan, their sons and spouses, William (Sandra), Vestal, NY, Robert Jr. (Kelly), Georgetown, TX, Timothy (Cathie), Endicott, NY, and Christopher (Julie), Chicago, IL, eight grandchildren, and his brother, Jack Kalka, Caledonia, NY.



Bob was employed by Maple-Vail and then retired from Broome-Tioga BOCES. He was a former member of the Johnson City Part-Time Patrolmen, Johnson City Jaycees, and Nocturnal Adoration Society. He enjoyed many trips to Cape Cod. Bob's family expresses their appreciation to his UHS Home Health Care aides for their loving care.



A memorial mass will be held at a future date at St. James Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. James Food Pantry, 147 Main Street, Johnson City, NY.



Arrangements are by the J.F.Rice Funeral Home, 150 Main Street, Johnson City, NY.









