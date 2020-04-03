Resources
Robert A. Meeker


1931 - 2020
Robert A. Meeker Obituary
Robert A. Meeker

Robert A. Meeker, 88, formerly of Vestal, passed away on April 2, 2020 and is now reunited with the love of his life, Marlene. He was born the son of Henry and Myrtle Meeker in Johnson City in 1931. Bob is survived by his son Dr. Ron Meeker (Mary) of Vestal, his daughter Debbie McCarthy (Jerry) of Charlotte, NC, his grandchildren Jackie Powers (Sean) of Charlotte, NC, David Bronson of Charlotte, NC, Bailey Meeker (Mike Schwemmer) of Columbus, OH, Dr. Austin Meeker of Philadelphia, PA and several great grandchildren. He was also survived by his brother-in-law Dick Pugh (Judy) of Charlton, MA. Bob was a graduate of Johnson City HS and Broome Tech. He served in the Air Force during the Korean War. He was employed by IBM and was a Quarter Century Club member. Bob enjoyed connecting with others around the world as an amateur radio operator. Fishing and photography were among his other pursuits. He was also an excellent pianist. Bob and Marlene moved to Clearwater, FL in 1986 and spent many happy years in retired "paradise" together until Marlene's death in 2010. He spent the last several years of his life living with his daughter and son-in-law in Charlotte. The family will hold a private service in Clearwater.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020
