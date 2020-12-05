Robert Alexander McDaniel



Bradenton, FL - In loving memory of Robert Alexander McDaniel who passed away peacefully to join his beloved wife, Nancy McDaniel, the evening of December 1, 2020, in Bradenton, Florida from complications associated with Coronavirus. Robert was 92 years old, born on June 1, 1928, in Rensselaer, New York to Laura (Davis) and Manassa McDaniel.



Robert and Nancy Joan Wilson met in Oswego, New York at their alma mater, Oswego State and were married on August 23, 1952. Their marriage of 67 years was an exemplary relationship for their children, grandchildren, and students. He started teaching in the Chenango Valley (CV) school system at its inception, teaching and coaching there until his 1987 retirement. In retirement, he and Nancy enjoyed world travel with great friends, fishing, much golf, and spending time between homes in North Fort Myers, FL and Ontario, Canada.



Bob was an avid sportsman and an accomplished athlete who played in a professional barnstorming basketball league after a highly successful basketball career that had him named to the Rensselaer All-City Team both his Junior and Senior years. His love of athletics and competition fueled his passion for coaching. McDaniel led his 1964 cross-country team to the school's first state championship. His basketball teams featured a running style of offense and defense designed to create fast breaks. Those basketball teams were successful and comprised many levels: from junior varsity and varsity boys at CV, to women at S.U.N.Y. @ Binghamton and finally junior high girls at CV.



Bob is predeceased by his wife Nancy and siblings Jean Klein, Ulster Brown, and David McDaniel. He is survived by his brother Earl McDaniel (Norma) and sister Lois Stires; his three children, Robert Jr. (Bridget); their three daughters Charlotte (Dave) Graveline, Madalyn, and Sarah; James (Susan); his two sons Ryan and Joshua (Tiffany) and stepson, Cody Herren; and Robin Elliott (John); their daughter Laura (Milton) Powell, and sons John Jr. (Samantha) and James. Additionally, Robert is survived by 5 great children.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Chenango Valley Scholarship Fund: Chenango Valley High School, attn. Judy Hayes, 221 Chenango Bridge Rd., Binghamton, NY 13901.









