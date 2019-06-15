|
|
Robert Allen Bussom
Binghamton - Robert Bussom, 93, died unexpectedly at Wilson Hospital, early Wednesday morning, June 12, 2019. Robert was born on October 28, 1925 in Binghamton, NY to the late Harold and Anne (Rogalski) Bussom. He grew up on Linden Street in Binghamton and graduated from Binghamton North High School. He married his wife of 68 years Marion (Homa) Bussom of Binghamton, NY on July 24, 1948. Marion predeceased him in March 2017. Robert is also predeceased by his parents, his father and mother-in-law Elik and Anna (Surina) Homa, his sister-in-law, Nancy Bussom, his brother-in-law, Michael (Gladys) Homa, sisters-in-law, Helen (Al) Rozelle, Anne Prorok, and Margaret (Lawrence) Struble.
He is survived by his oldest daughter, Nancy Caswell and her husband, Nathan Caswell, PhD., Yorktown Heights, NY; youngest daughter, Joan Caterino and her husband, Richard Caterino, Binghamton, NY; three grandchildren; Thomas (Dora) Caswell PhD., Gregory (Carmen) Caswell, Katherine Caswell; and great grandchild; Hugo Caswell; his brother, Richard Bussom of Apalachin; his brother-in-law, Nicholis Homa of Binghamton, and many nieces and nephews.
Robert was a member of Saints John & Andrew Church, Binghamton. He was a past president, past trustee and past church festival chairman for St. Andrew's R.C. Church. Robert was an electrical engineer at IBM, Endicott, for 39 years and was a member of the "Quarter Century Club". After retiring from IBM, Robert continued working for 20 years for his nephew, William Scheider, owner of Chopyak Scheider Funeral Home.
Robert served in the United States Navy during World War II as an electronics technician 2nd Class specializing in the maintenance of the radar system on the USNTS Bainbridge and USS Gilbert Islands. He was awarded the American Campaign ribbon, the Asiatic Pacific ribbon with three stars, the Philippine Liberation ribbon and the WWII Victory ribbon.
As a member of American Legion Post # 80 Robert was active in its Drum Corps as a drummer for many years. Robert was a Past Post Commander and served as the Post Chaplain for many years. Robert's love of music led him to be a member of the local Musician's Union, playing drums in various bands for weddings, class reunions, anniversary parties, senior citizen dances, and various other functions. He volunteered, along with his wife, for many years at Project Paw on Binghamton's East Side. With his wife, Marion, Robert drove across the United States and parts of Canada in their traveling van on three separate occasions. Each of the three cross-country excursions followed a different course giving them memories and special times to talk about for years.
A Funeral Mass will be offered at Saints John & Andrew Church, 1263 Vestal Avenue, Binghamton, on Monday at 9:30 am. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, Johnson City. The family will receive friends at the Chopyak Scheider Funeral Home, 326 Prospect Street, Binghamton, on Sunday 2-5 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorial contributions to The Humane Society, 167 Conklin Avenue, Binghamton, NY 13903.
Kindly share your reflections of Bob on his guestbook at Chopyak-Scheider.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from June 15 to June 16, 2019