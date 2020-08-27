Robert B. (Bob) Cummings
Binghamton - Robert B. (Bob) Cummings, 89, of Binghamton, passed away on August 25, 2020. He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 53 years, Sally; a daughter, Julianne; a son, Michael and parents, Robert T. and Ruth Cummings.
He is survived by his daughter, Kathy (Rick) Sedlak, sons, Bobby Cummings and Jim (Vicki) Cummings, sister, Edmunda Murphy, and several nieces and nephews.
Bob was a member of St. James Church. He fought in the Korean War while serving in the United States Marine Corps. He was a landscape designer in the Binghamton area for many years and was retired from Tioga Gardens.
The family would like to offer their sincere appreciation to the amazing 2nd floor staff of Good Shepherd Village in Endwell for the exceptional care given to their father.
Due to restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic, a private family service will be held. Burial will be at Riverhurst Cemetery with military honors.
Expressions of sympathy, in memory of Bob, may be made to The Danielle House, 160 Riverside Drive, Binghamton, NY 13905.
