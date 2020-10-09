Robert (Bobbee) Baker
Robert (Bobbee) Baker 74, "Florida Bob" joined his parents this past weekend. Born on 3/21/46 to Miriam and Len Baker in Binghamton NY, the second of seven siblings. He grew up in a large and happy home on Bennett Ave and he spent his life on the West Side of Binghamton. He was member of the first graduation class of Catholic Central High in 1964. He served his country in Uijongbu, Korea from June 16, 1966 to March 26, 1968. Upon his return home he began his life long career (35+ years) with the Binghamton Press and Sun Bulletin. It was there that he became a top sales executive which provided for his love of cars, a trademark, and was usually seen in the most recent Z28 Camero, t-top roof edition. He was an extremely dutiful son as he deeply cared for his parents throughout their life and into their retirement always known for his attention to detail with lawn and car maintenance - always there to help. He always managed to find the time to spend many afternoons in Saratoga with his parents in the "Winners circle?? He was just as devoted to his nieces and nephews joining them on trips to New Smyrna Beach, FL and taking his nieces and nephews to frequent lunches. As an eccentric he was known for his home brewed "bug-juice", as well as keeping his favorite snack of Cheese-It's in the freezer. He will also be missed as in New Smyrna where he spent much of his time in retirement walking the beach, visiting local fishing shacks and checking in on current gas prices. He was an avid walker of the entire west side of Binghamton and continued with those long walks in New Smyrna. A truly devout Irish Catholic and so sure of his faith where he was a member of St James, Johnson City, NY. He was predeceased by his parents and two siblings, Stephen Baker (2007) and Mary DiLascia, (2008), and his nephew Teddy Baker (2008). He is survived by siblings John Baker, Georgia Ondrejko (Robert), Daniel DiLascia Sr., William Baker (Peg), Susan Baker and Terrance Baker (Kathleen), and a "couple" of nieces and nephews Joe (Crystil), Michael (Kate), Patti (Brian), Annie (Todd), Martha (Michael), Maura (Nicholas), Dennis, Chester (Colleen), Jane Claire (Dan), Kelly (Dan), Patrick, Danny Boy (Bridget), Kaitlin and Connor along with a few more great nieces and nephews, Luke, Shane, Quinn, Ella, Olivia, Reagan, Ryan, Katy, Murphy, Benny, Charlie, Nolan, and Leo. He was also predeceased by his longtime friend Peg McCarthy but found a new longtime friend in Angela Miller with whom he spent time walking with on weekends. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. "now go enjoy a glass of "bug juice and some cheese- its" Rest in Peace Bobbee- you have won this race. Services are being handled by J.A. McCormack Sons Funeral Home, 141 Main Street, Binghamton with the assistance of Fr. Tim Taugher. In view of COVID regulations (please wear a mask and stay the distance) there will be a short Graveside service at noon on Monday Oct. 12th (one day after his mother's birthday) at Calvary Cemetery (Section 32). Expressions of sympathy in Bob's memory may be made to the American Heart Association
.