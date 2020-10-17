1/
Robert "Bob" Brown Jr.
Robert "Bob" Brown, Jr.

Vestal - Robert "Bob" Brown, Jr. 70 passed away on October 10, 2020 after a long struggle with Vascular Dementia. Robert was born on January 2, 1950 in Deposit N. Y. to parents Robert ( Bob) and Beverly (Jean). He was predeceased by his parents and the mother of his children, Janet Brown. He is survived by his wife of forty years, Lucy Brown. Children ; Bobbi Guffey (Terry), Tina Darnell (Adam) and Tracy Hurst; eight grandsons; three sisters, Shirley Williams (Art), Sharon Penfield (Dwight), Penny Halavik (Scott Boyson); several nieces and nephews who were very close to Bob; Lisa Wolf, Kim Bruce, Jennifer Holmberg, John Connelly, Angela Price, Daniel Halavik. He was a graduate of Johnson City High School. Bob served his country proudly! He retired after a long career in the United States Air Force. He loved to golf with his "special friends", Robert Cook, Daryl Sullivan, and John Ceccatto. A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. The family extends gratitude and love to all who reached out during this difficult time. Especially, to the Mercy House staff! Donations can be made in Bob's memory to Mercy House, 212 McKinley Ave. , Endicott, N.Y. 13760. Arrangements made by J. F. Rice Funeral Home.






Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
J.F. Rice Funeral Home
150 Main St.
Johnson City, NY 13790
607-797-5514
