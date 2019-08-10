Services
CH Landers Funeral Home
21 Main St.
Sidney, NY 13838
607-563-3545
Robert "Bob" Burnett Sr.

Robert "Bob" Burnett Sr. Obituary
Robert "Bob" Burnett Sr.

Bainbridge - Robert "Bob" Burnett Sr. of Bainbridge passed away on July 28th at Lourdes Hospital in Binghamton with his family by his side.

Bob was born in Dover NJ on May 29, 1941 to his parents John & Jessie (VanRiper) Burnett. Bob lived in Hackettstown NJ where he owned and operated Tulsa Gas Station. Bob moved to Bainbridge with his family in 1978 where he worked as an auto mechanic at Noyes Ford and then 17 years at Scoville-Meno before his retirement in 2003.

Bob is survived by: his loving wife of 57 years, Carol (Mercurio) Burnett and their three sons: Robert Jr. & Teresa Burnett, David & Patty Burnett, Jeff & Tina (Lutz) Burnett; grandchildren: Brittney, Robbie, Stacy, Stephanie, Sara, Chris, Corey, Kelly, and Mike; sisters: Mary Jacobus, Karen Shive and Patricia Ackerson; brothers: Ronald Burnett and Bruce Burnett; several nieces, nephews and many close friends.

Bob was predeceased by his parents and his brother John Burnett.

Bob loved the outdoors. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, snowmobiling and stock car racing in Afton. Bob was also a NASCAR fan. Bob was a member of the D.O.C.S. Snowmobile Club where he spent many years grooming the trails for others to enjoy.

Per Bob's request there will be no services. There will be a celebration of life at a later date for the family and close family friends. Donations in his memory may be made to: D.O.C.S., P.O. Box 33, Sidney, NY 13838

Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.landersfh.com

Arrangements are under the direction of C.H. Landers Funeral Chapel, Sidney.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Aug. 10, 2019
