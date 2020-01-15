|
|
Robert C. Downs
Vestal, NY - Robert Cloyd Downs, 82, went to live with his Savior on January 12, 2020, after a long battle with diabetes, surrounded by loving family. Bob was predeceased by his parents Robert and Marion Downs, and his step-grandchildren Seth Vallale and David Amerman. He is survived by his beloved wife, Billie DeAnna Keatley Downs of Vestal, NY. He is also survived by his dearly-loved children and step-children: daughter Jenna Minuto (Michael) of Burlington, NJ, daughter Julie Downs of Mt. Laurel, NJ, son Stephen Downs, of Philadelphia, PA, step-children Lee Amerman of Vestal, NY, Leisa Arrington (Edward) of Dryden, NY, Ansel Amerman (Dania) of Endicott, NY, Ray Amerman of Nichols, NY, Melinda Amerman of Star City, WV, Tony Amerman (Gail) of Ithaca, NY, Joe Amerman of Morgantown, WV, Matilda Amerman of Endicott, NY, Luisa Amerman of Spencer, NY, Isabel Amerman of Liberty, NY, Rebecca Bell of Flora, IN, Regina Vallale (Kevin) of Apalachin, NY, Robert Amerman of Westover, WV, and Maria Dryer-Amerman of Elmira Heights, NY. Bob adored his 33 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Bob was the eldest of five and shared a deep bond with his surviving sisters, as well as their children and grandchildren: sister Patricia Downs of Seattle, WA, sister Kay Baldwin (Wahhab), of Seattle, WA, sister Barbara Downs (Mike Medvar) of Colorado Springs, CO, and sister Lisa Downs (Ken Petitt) of Green Bank, NJ. In addition, Bob is survived by numerous Downs cousins and their families.Bob truly enjoyed life, especially in the company of his family and friends. He loved family activities, reading—especially political novels, keeping abreast of the news, traveling, listening to music, and being with his dogs Charlie and Mileigh. Bob was a Christian. He loved the Lord and enjoyed his church and fellowship with Christian friends. He was an avid fan of the Philadelphia Eagles, and when they were playing he could always be found watching their game. He was often a volunteer for things he loved, starting with the First Aid Squad while in high school, later helping to restore the USS Battleship New Jersey, and building houses in devastated areas with his church group. Bob was born in Balston Spa, NY, on November 4, 1937. He grew up in Beach Haven, NJ, and graduated from Barnegat High School in Barnegat, NJ, class of 1956. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1956-1960, stationed at Hickam Air Force Base in Hawaii, where he was a Top Security Communications Specialist. He attended Temple University in Philadelphia. Bob worked for 26 years as a supervisor in the large satellite office of The Western Union Company near Philadelphia. Bob completed his professional career as an Information Technologist with Computer Sciences Corp. (Lockheed Martin), retiring in 2004. As fate would have it, a CSC colleague dated DeAnna's daughter Leisa, who introduced Bob to his beloved wife, DeAnna, in 2003. When they were married in 2005, Bob moved to Candor, NY, and gladly became the stepfather of DeAnna's 14 children. The family would like to thank the Dialysis Team of the Dialysis Center at Bridgewater Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing in Binghamton, NY, for their care, friendship, and compassion. The family would also like to thank Mercy House in Endicott, for their kindness and care of Bob in his last days.There will be a Memorial Service on Friday, January 17, at 10:00 a.m., at the Owego Church of the Nazarene, 3732 Waverly Road, Owego, NY. There will be a luncheon for friends and relatives at the church following the service. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Mercy House of the Southern Tier, 212 N. McKinley Ave., Endicott, NY 13760, or to the , in Bob's name.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Jan. 15, 2020