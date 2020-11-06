1/
Robert C. "Bob" Gross
Robert C. "Bob" Gross

Owego, NY - Robert C. "Bob" Gross, 74, of Owego, NY, passed away peacefully on November 6, 2020 at Elderwood Nursing Home in Waverly, NY. He was born in Johnson City, NY on December 3, 1945 the son of the late Charles and Ruth (Weist) Gross; He was pre-deceased by one brother, Gary Newton. Bob is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Deborah "Deb" Gross; his daughters, Haley Gross, Owego and Cheri (Randy) Hamilton, Endicott, NY; one son, Michael Gross, Berkshire, NY; 9 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews.

In keeping with his wishes, there will be no formal services. Please consider a donation in Bob's memory to the Dementia Society of America at www.DementiaSociety.org. Please share your memories at www.RichardsFH.com




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
