|
|
Robert ("Bob") C. Hartz, Jr.
Hancock - Robert ("Bob") C. Hartz, Jr., 76, of Hancock, N.Y. went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. He passed peacefully to his eternal rest. Bob will be remembered for his strength and perseverance, his sense of humor, and his quick wit.
Bob was born on November 25, 1943 at Lenox Hill Hospital, New York City, N.Y. to Robert C. Hartz, Sr. and Hilda (née Charles) Hartz. Bob was married to Alice Marsh on March 19, 1980.
A lifelong resident of Hancock, Bob graduated from HCS with the Class of 1961 and went on to graduate from Albany College of Pharmacy in 1966. He began his career at Wheelock's Drugstore in Hancock, N.Y. before opening his own business, The Hancock Pharmacy, with his wife Alice in 1987. After selling to Rite Aid in 1995, Bob remained on as a pharmacist until his retirement in the fall of 2007. Bob loved his work and serving the community. He was extremely dedicated and went above and beyond, providing advice and support to all who appeared at his pharmacy counter. For individuals who were unable to leave their homes or had an urgent need for medication, Bob would make deliveries at night and on weekends long after the pharmacy had closed.
Bob was a lifelong member of the Emory United Methodist Church. He was a man of deep faith and loved his church community. Bob served as a trustee and lay minister. He was also a Sunday School Superintendent and teacher; it was in that role that he met his wife, Alice.
Bob loved sports and the outdoors. He enjoyed golf, handball, fly fishing, and tennis. Bob continued to play tennis with his friend Chris later in life despite their shared illness and mobility issues.
Bob is survived by his wife and dedicated caregiver, Alice Hartz, to whom he was married for over forty years; a daughter and son-in-law, Nicole Hartz Fisher and John Fisher, Chesapeake, Virginia; one son, Paul Hartz, Birmingham, Alabama; two sisters, Miriam Peters, Hancock, N.Y and Jeanne Ekholm, Cortland, N.Y; three sisters-in-law and their spouses, Cindy (Randy) Whiting, Paula (Donald) Wrighter, and Peggy (Robert) Towner; and a number of nieces and nephews, including his nephew J.R. Peters, and his Godson Phillip Martin, with both of whom he shared a very special bond throughout his life.
Bob is predeceased by his parents, brothers-in-law W. Knighton Peters and Joel Ekholm, and his dear friend, Walter Davis.
Whether you saw him at morning coffee at the Country Store, for an afternoon soda at McDonald's, at Church on Sunday, Bible study on Wednesday, or just around town, Bob was always dressed for the occasion, greeted you with a handshake, and was ready with a joke. He was beloved and will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
Services will be scheduled at a later date.
Donations in Bob's memory may be made to the Emory United Methodist Church, 105 E. Main St., Hancock, NY, 13783, or the Hancock Community Education Foundation, P.O. Box 819, Hancock, NY, 13783.
Arrangements by Henderson-Biedekapp Funeral Chapel, Hancock.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020