|
|
In Loving Memory of
Robert C. Robinson III
Who passed away three years ago today,
April 5, 2016
There is a bridge of memories from here to Heaven above that keeps you very close to us; It's called The Bridge of Love. As time goes by without you, and the days turn into years, they hold a million memories and a thousand silent tears. A special smile, a special face and in our hearts a special place. No words we speak can ever say how much we miss you every day. To hear your voice and see your smile, to sit and talk to you awhile, to be together in the same old way would be our dearest wish today. You are forever loved and missed.
Your Loving Family,
Barb
Heather, Jeremy, Sarah & Ethan
Kristen, Anthony, Lydia, Anthony & Joseph
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Apr. 5, 2019