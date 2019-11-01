|
Robert Cerutti
Endicott - Robert Cerutti, 88, of Endicott passed away peacefully Thursday evening October 31, 2019 at his home. He was predeceased by his son Kenneth R. Cerutti. He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Nancy Cerutti; three sons and two daughters-in-law Michael Cerutti, Allen and Michelle Cerutti, Kevin and Jessica Cerutti; his grandchildren whom he adored Natalie, Nick, Sarah, Sophia and Lucy; his brother and sister-in-law Aldo and Sandra; his sister-in-law Joyce Bennett and his brother-in-law Walt Kiser; also many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was a member of The Church of the Holy Family, Endwell, a veteran of the U.S. Air Force serving during the Korean War, and a retired I.B.M. Owego Employee. Bob was an avid golfer, he also enjoyed fishing, hunting, and spending his winter months in Myrtle Beach, S.C. Bob mostly enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Funeral Services will be held Tuesday 9:30 AM from the Leon Pucedo Funeral Home, Inc. 1905 Watson Blvd. Endicott and at 10:00 AM at The Church of the Holy Family 3600 Phyllis St. Endwell where a Funeral Mass will be offered. Entombment will be in Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the Pucedo Funeral Home Monday evening from 5 to 7 PM. In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy in memory of Bob may be made to Mercy House of the Southern Tier 212 N. McKinley Ave. Endicott, NY 13760. Loved you Yesterday, Love you Still, Always Have, Always Will.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019