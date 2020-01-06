|
Robert Charles Vergason
Oewgo - Robert Charles Vergason, 93, passed away on Monday, January 6, 2020, at his home in Owego, NY. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Diane and John Lacey, Barton, NY, his granddaughter and husband, Denise and Jeremy Corcoran, his great granddaughter, Lydia Corcoran, Apalachin, NY, special niece and "a good kid," Terri Snover Smith, Owego, NY, and special furry friends Gracie, Sophie, and Molly. He was predeceased by his wife Eleanor Brown Vergason, parents Charles and Catherine (Roosa) Vergason, and siblings Doris, Jack, and Joyce. Bob was born July 10, 11, or 12, 1926, into an E.J. family, in Endicott, NY. After graduating from Owego Free Academy, in 1944, Bob enlisted in the U.S. Navy, where he served as a parachute rigger. Upon returning to Owego, he began his long career at IBM. Then, in 1947, Bob married his high school sweetheart, Eleanor. Bob was an active and longtime member of the Owego United Methodist Church. He also taught trapper education classes at the Tioga County Sportsman's Club, where he was a long time member. Bob greatly enjoyed hunting and trapping, his entire life. He, at one time, served as the Director of the Tioga County Boys & Girls Club, where he coached pee wee football. Bob was a superb woodworker, and evidence of his woodworking skills remain around our homes and church. Throughout Bob's life, the most important things were his family and his church. He was a treasured husband, father, grandfather, and "Grampy Bob" to his great granddaughter, teaching us all the true meaning of being a quiet Christian, a gentle man, and a gentleman.
A Funeral Service, with Military Honors, will be held at the Owego United Methodist Church, 261 Main St., Owego, NY, on Thursday, January 9, 2020, at 11:00am, with Rev. James Stevens officiating. Burial will be at a later date in Evergreen Cemetery, Owego. Family and friends are invited to visit at church, prior to the funeral, from 10am to 11am. Those wishing, may consider a memorial contribution in memory of Bob to the Owego United Methodist Church, or to Lourdes Hospice. Please share your memories of Bob at www.RichardsFH.com
