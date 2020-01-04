Services
Sutfin Funeral Chapel
273 South Main Street
Nichols, NY 13812
(607) 699-3060
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Corbin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Corbin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Corbin Obituary
Robert Corbin

Nichols - Robert Corbin, 85, passed away on January 2, 2020. He is survived by his wife Dorothy; his children: Dale (Ron), Darrell, Duane (Chris), Damon (Lori). Eight grandchildren, five great-grandchildren.

Family and friends are invited to attend a period of visitation on Saturday, January 11th from 1 to 3 pm at the Sutfin Funeral Chapel. For the complete obituary visit our website www.sutfinfuneral chapel.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -