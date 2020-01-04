|
Robert Corbin
Nichols - Robert Corbin, 85, passed away on January 2, 2020. He is survived by his wife Dorothy; his children: Dale (Ron), Darrell, Duane (Chris), Damon (Lori). Eight grandchildren, five great-grandchildren.
Family and friends are invited to attend a period of visitation on Saturday, January 11th from 1 to 3 pm at the Sutfin Funeral Chapel. For the complete obituary visit our website www.sutfinfuneral chapel.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020