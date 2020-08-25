1/1
Robert D. Gorgrant Jr.
Robert D Gorgrant Jr

Vestal - Robert D Gorgrant Jr,75, of Vestal, died Monday August 24,2020 after a long battle with Alzheimers Disease. He is survived by his wife of 46 years Carey.2 Sons Gedney and his girlfriend Lori, Vernon and his wife Katy, special grand daughter Saylor. Brother Joel and wife Kathy. The family would like to thank the entire amazing staff on South One at Willow Point Nursing Home. As we embarked on a journey we did not choose, your kindness, caring and dedication in the most difficult times were truly heroic. We are so proud to call you our friends and knowing you has been a blessing. The family will receive friends at the Coleman and Daniels Funeral Home LLC,765 Main St, Vestal Friday from 2-4PM. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Bob's memory to the Alzheimer's Association of Central New York,441 W. Kirkpatrick St, Syracuse, NY 13204






Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home, LLC
Funeral services provided by
Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home, LLC
