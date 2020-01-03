|
Robert D. McLaughlin
Endicott - Robert D. McLaughlin, 62 passed away peacefully on 1/2/2020 after a short illness. He is survived by his beloved wife Eunice R. McLauglin of 65 years; his loving daughter, Gail Dailey; his grandchildren, Caitlin Hayford and Taryn Dailey Govoni; their spouses, Peter Hayford and James Govoni; and his great grandchildren, Lucas Coen Hayford and Harlowe Rose Govoni. He was the youngest son of Edward and Eleanor McLaughlin.
Robert, "Bobby" McLaughlin lived a long and fruitful life. He served for the U.S. Coast Guard from 1950-1953 on two CG Cutters, the Yamacraw and the Cactus. In his early years, as well as his years playing baseball for the Coast Guard and other teams, he was recognized as a phenomenal pitcher. "Put a baseball in Bob McLaughlin's hands and it got where it needed to be."
After marrying, he worked for IBM as a Suggestion Department Manager, and retired at age 57. After retiring, his wife Eunice and he spent much time caring for their grandchildren, as well as serving the church, community, and the Jail Ministry, where they were able to encourage and support others in need.
His greatest passion was golf, he loved playing the game with his buddies and was so proud of his "hole in one."
Robert was a wonderful Dad, a special Grandfather, and a devoted husband. He was a kind, quiet, quick witted man with a loving soul. In everything, he put himself last and others first. Above all, he wanted those around him to be happy and he strived to make that happen. He had a sharp mind, stayed up to date on world events, and was the "go to guy" for help and information.
Robert has touched the minds and hearts of many and will be sadly missed by his neighbors, friends, and loving family.
In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to the or Mercy House on 212 N McKinley Ave, Endicott NY.
A memorial mass service will be held at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, 701 West Main Street, Endicott NY on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 11 am.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020